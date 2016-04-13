Minute's silence at Liverpool v Dortmund for Hillsborough anniversary

A minute's silence will be held prior to Liverpool's Europa League match against Borussia Dortmund at Anfield to mark the 27th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool put in a request with UEFA ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final tie and that has been approved by the competitions department.

The Hillsborough disaster took place on April 15, 1989, making Thursday's match the closest Liverpool fixture to the anniversary date.

The tie is evenly poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Germany.