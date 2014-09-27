Mirallas confident Everton can beat Reds

Everton will make the short trip to Anfield on Saturday for the Merseyside derby, desperate to end 15 years of pain.

Roberto Martinez's Everton are without a win away from Goodison Park against Liverpool since September 1999.

However, Mirallas is confident Everton can end that drought following Liverpool's influx of close-season recruits, who are taking time to acclimatise to the Premier League.

"Liverpool are totally different this season, I think we can beat them this time for sure. They are really different to last season, with a lot of new players," said the Belgium international.

"I know myself how hard it is when you go to a new country. When I came here from Greece at first I struggled because the leagues are totally different – it's non-stop.

"They lost Suarez, who was the big player for them last season. They will be a different team against us; Liverpool have a new striker, a new defence, and that's very difficult for a team.

"Players need time when you go to a new club, so I think I tell you they're different from last season, like I say, with a lot of new players and we are confident."

Only one point separates Liverpool and Everton in the table, with both teams struggling for form after five rounds.

But Mirallas feels Everton are capable of kick-starting their campaign at Anfield, where they lost 4-0 last term.

"Last season was a really bad result against Liverpool - the derby was a real shock," he said.

"But things are very different for them, while we have the same players, the same squad.

“We are getting better. Players need time when you go to a new club."