Miranda quashes Atletico Madrid exit rumours

The defender has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona in the current transfer window, with both clubs reportedly keen to bolster their defensive options.

However, it appears that the 29-year-old, who made 32 league appearances as Atletico clinched their first Liga crown since 1996 last season, will remain at the Vicente Calderon.

"Don't worry, I'm staying," Marca quote Miranda as saying.

However, while Miranda appears to be settled at Atletico, full-back Filipe Luis was coy on rumours he could leave the club.

The 28-year-old left-back has been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Chelsea, who are seeking a long-term replacement for new Roma signing Ashley Cole.

And Felipe Luis, who made 32 La Liga appearances last season, refused to quash speculation of an exit.

When asked about his future, he said: "We'll see what happens."