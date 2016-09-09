Mkhitaryan fit for Manchester derby

Jose Mourinho will have a full-strength Manchester United squad to choose from for Saturday's derby with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

There had been doubts around the availability of Armenia forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan and England defender Luke Shaw but Mourinho has revealed both men will be in the squad.

Mkhitaryan returned from international duty with a thigh strain while Shaw left the England camp in Slovakia early after reportedly complaining of an ache in the leg he broke last season.

Mourinho told MUTV: "He [Mkhitaryan] is available. I'm not saying he's ready to play 90 minutes but he's ready to try to help us.

"There are no injuries and everybody has returned safely and on time for at least one training session. Everybody is ready and wants to play, of course."

Both clubs have won their opening three games of the new season, making the derby clash the most eagerly-anticipated meeting of the Premier League campaign so far.