Mkhitaryan, Shaw fit to face Liverpool

Manchester United duo Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw are fit to return in Monday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

England full-back Shaw has not featured since the 3-1 defeat to Watford on September 18 as a result of a muscle complaint.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, was last involved in the 2-1 derby loss at home to Manchester City on September 10, having battled to recover full fitness following a thigh injury.

But United boss Jose Mourinho has indicated both players will be available for the meeting at Anfield, according to MUTV, while there are no further injury concerns following the international break.

Mourinho insisted he has no issue with players leaving for international matches during a busy stage of the season, and was especially pleased to see Ander Herrera earn a first Spain call-up, while Jesse Lingard made his first two appearances for England.

"I like my players to go to the international teams," Mourinho said. "I know that other managers don't like it. I know that other managers they even try to stop them to go.

"I know there is sometimes also a bit of a fake injury to stop people going. I'm not like that. I'm always very proud of my players to be selected.

"One was a debutant, the other was a call-up to the Spanish team. It's obviously important for them and it's good for me and I think also the club feels proud of it."