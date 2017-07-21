MLS an option for Mascherano

Javier Mascherano says the MLS could be an option for him as the Barcelona defender approaches the closing stages of his career.

Mascherano's contract at Camp Nou expires in 2019 and next year's World Cup is set to be the last for the 33-year-old Argentina international, who has won four Liga titles and the Champions League twice with Barcelona.

Barca are in the United States for the International Champions Cup and, asked if he could see himself plying his trade in the MLS after the World Cup, he told ESPN: "The U.S. is an option because the football has improved a lot here and because it's a nice place to live.

"It's really clear that it would be a good option, but there are other options, too. I've spoken with some players who've had the chance to play here, and they have all had a really good experience."

Barca will be looking to bounce back this season under Ernesto Valverde after seeing Real Madrid dethrone them in LaLiga and retain the Champions League last campaign.

But Mascherano does not believe Barca's approach will change much with the former Athletic Bilbao boss in charge.

He added: "The style will continue to be the same with Ernesto. Barcelona is really radicalised in that regards, with how football is played.

"It is important to be the protagonists [with the ball] and to play attacking football. So the style stays the same in that regard.

"After that, each manager that comes will always add their own touch to their own taste, which will be to do with the systems they could use, the players they can use inside those systems; that's what the manager will decide now."