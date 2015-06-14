MLS Review: In-form New York City win again

David Villa inspired in-form New York City to a 3-1 victory over Montreal Impact in MLS on Saturday.

Villa netted his fourth goal of the season in the first half, before substitutes Mix Diskerud and Kwadwo Poku completed the scoring after the break as New York City backed up last week's 2-1 win at Philadelphia Union.

"This obviously is a moral boost for the team," Villa said. "In terms of confidence, it's going to be great for the team. We just have to continue."

New York City captain Villa broke the deadlock in the 31st minute at Yankee Stadium, side-footing past Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush after he was played in by Mehdi Ballouchy.

The home side doubled their lead with 14 minutes remaining via Diskerud, who fired the ball low and hard across Bush.

Wandrille Lefevre gave Montreal a glimmer of hope in the 88th minute, though that was quickly extinguished by Poku two minutes later.

Despite back-to-back wins, New York City remain at the foot of the Eastern Conference table, level on points with Montreal and Chicago Fire, who lost 2-0 against New England Revolution.

The Revolution were too strong on home soil as two quick-fire second-half goals from Diego Fagundez and Charlie Davies ended New England's six-match winless streak.

Fagundez made the breakthrough three minutes after the break, volleying powerfully past Jon Busch.

And Davies got in on the action two minutes later with a close-range header as the Revolution closed within four points of East leaders DC United.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders moved clear in the Western Conference following their comprehensive 3-0 win at home to FC Dallas.

The Sounders are three points clear of Vancouver Whitecaps.

As for reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy, they played out a 1-1 draw at Columbus Crew.