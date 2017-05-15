MLS Review: Galaxy end slump, Timbers and NYC draw

LA Galaxy returned to winning ways against New York Red Bulls as Portland Timbers and New York City played out draws in MLS.

Romain Alessandrini scored twice as the Galaxy ended their four-match winless run with a 3-1 victory at Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Giovani dos Santos was also on target, while Galaxy team-mate Bradley Diallo was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute.

Daniel Royer pulled a goal back in stoppage time but it could not prevent the Red Bulls' 13-month home unbeaten streak from ending – a regular-season run dating back to April 2016.

The Galaxy are seventh in the Western Conference – two points outside of the play-off places – while the Red Bulls are fifth in the east.

The Timbers were held to a 1-1 draw by Atlanta United in Portland on Sunday.

Liam Ridgewell's 50th-minute strike cancelled out Julian Gressel's opener for Atlanta at Providence Park.

The Timbers almost claimed maximum points in stoppage time but David Guzman's effort hit the post.

Meanwhile, New York City earned a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas thanks to Thomas McNamara.