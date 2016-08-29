MLS Review: Kaka brace denies NYC top spot, Timbers beat Sounders

New York City missed the chance to return to the top of the Eastern Conference after Kaka scored twice to lead play-off chasing Orlando City to a 2-1 win in MLS on Sunday.

With leaders Toronto FC losing on Saturday, a win would have seen New York City go top in the east, but Orlando captain Kaka had other ideas in treacherous conditions at Camping World Stadium.

Kaka's brace, either side of the break, gave coach Jason Kreis victory over his former club, while helping Orlando to within a point of the sixth and final play-off spot.

If at first you don’t succeed… | 1-0 August 28, 2016

In a battle of the two 2015 expansion clubs, Orlando drew first blood on home soil via Kaka just past the half-hour mark, the former Ballon d'Or winner bursting his way through New York City's defence as he tucked away his own rebound from an acute angle.

New York City hit back in the second half, when Steven Mendoza equalised in the 55th minute, but Kaka restored Orlando's lead eight minutes later after winning and converting his own penalty.

Shoot. Score. Celebrate. The captain gives Orlando City the lead. | 2-1 August 29, 2016

The defeat – ending New York City's four-game unbeaten streak – left Patrick Vieira's men two points adrift of Toronto and just a point above third-placed New York Red Bulls, who edged New England Revolution 1-0.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Portland Timbers scored four first-half goals as they accounted for arch-rivals Seattle Sounders 4-2.

A week on from their 3-1 loss to the Sounders on the road, the Timbers settled the score with a scintillating display in Portland.

HT: with an absolute dominant half. It's 4-0 in Portland. August 28, 2016

Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Fanendo Adi, Lucas Melano and former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor led the way, while goals from Andreas Ivanschitz and Jordan Morris after the interval were not enough to inspire the Sounders.

The Timbers are sixth in the Western Conference, three points above San Jose Earthquakes and four clear of the Sounders.