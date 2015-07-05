MLS Review: Keane shines at Gerrard's Galaxy unveiling

Robbie Keane made a statement to Los Angeles Galaxy fans on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick as his team secured a 4-0 victory against Toronto FC.

On the same day as new signing Steven Gerrard was presented to the home crowd at the StubHub Center, skipper Keane seemed keen to remind his former Liverpool team-mate who the main man is at the Galaxy.

The Irish striker converted a penalty in the ninth minute, tapped home from Baggio Husidic four minutes before half-time and then completed his treble just prior to the hour mark after rounding Toronto goalkeeper Chris Konopka on a fast break.

Sebastian Lletget wrapped up the Galaxy's victory in second-half stoppage time with a smart finish from a tight angle.

Gerrard came onto the pitch at half-time to wave to the home fans and conduct a couple of brief interviews in his official welcome to LA.

The victory took Galaxy to third in the Western Conference with 31 points, rising above Portland Timbers (28) and FC Dallas (29), while Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps (both 32) remain ahead of Keane's reigning champions.

Earlier, Dallas moved within three points of the Whitecaps with a 3-0 triumph over New England Revolution, who suffered a fifth consecutive defeat.

Vancouver lost 2-1 at Colorado Rapids, who had new designated player Kevin Doyle to thank for the win, with the Irishman scoring the winner with a powerful header in the 56th minute.

In the East, Columbus Crew surged into second position with 24 points after a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls, with Ethan Finlay scoring a brace.

Kaka scored early in Orlando City's 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake but the Brazilian attacker was sent off on the cusp of half-time for stepping on an opponent even though it looked accidental on replay, while David Villa made it four goals in three matches as New York City won 2-1 at Montreal Impact.