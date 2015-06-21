MLS Review: Villa sinks Toronto, Ousted saves two penalties

New York City claimed their third consecutive MLS victory after David Villa's two goals saw off Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday.

Villa scored in each half at BMO Field as in-form New York City extended their winning streak.

The former Spain international broke the deadlock from the spot in the eighth minute after Benoit Cheyrou was penalised for handling the ball.

Toronto had chances to equalise in the first half but they were thwarted by New York City goalkeeper Josh Saunders.

Villa completed his brace 12 minutes into the second half after bundling the ball over the line from close range.

Despite three successive wins, New York City remain outside the top six in the Eastern Conference on goal difference, while Toronto are fourth.

Villa and Co. are level on 17 points with CONCACAF Champions League finalists Montreal Impact, who are fifth in the standings after accounting for third-placed Orlando City 2-0.

Donny Toia and substitute Dominic Oduro were on target as the Impact snapped Orlando's five-game unbeaten run.

New York Red Bulls also share the same number of points as their city rivals, the Impact and Columbus Crew, following a 2-1 loss at home to Western Conference high-flyers Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Red Bulls - winless in four matches - were denied by Whitecaps keeper David Ousted, who saved two Bradley Wright-Phillips penalties for the visitors.

Ousted thwarted Wright-Phillips in the fifth minute and the Red Bulls' woes were compounded five minutes later, when Sacha Kljestan saw red for kicking out at Kendall Waston.

The Whitecaps - second in the West - made the most of their numerical advantage in the 15th minute via Kekuta Manneh, before Ousted denied Wright-Phillips again just past the hour-mark.

Vancouver made it 2-0 with 13 minutes remaining courtesy of a counter-attack completed by Kianz Froese, while Anatole Abang pulled a goal back for the home side in the 82nd minute.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes were also victorious on Saturday.

The Galaxy routed Philadelphia Union 5-1, the Timbers defeated Houston Dynamo 2-0 and the Earthquakes upstaged Western Conference leaders the Seattle Sounders by the same scoreline.