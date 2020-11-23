Mngqithi: All the goals we conceded were soft

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt his side conceded ‘soft goal’ during their seven-goal thriller against AmaZulu on Sunday.

The Brazilians managed to walk away with all three points after their 4-3 victory over Usuthu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the DStv Premiership through a hat-trick from Themba Zwane and a goal from Peter Shalulile to cancel out goals from Lehlohonolo Majoro, Luvuyo Memela and Sandile Khumalo.

The victory took Masandawana to the top of the league standings with 10 points, while Usuthu moved down to the 11th spot on the table.

Mngqithi has backed Ricardo Nascimento and Kennedy Mweene to bounce back following their errors that led to goals.

‘I think we had a very good first-half, we created a lot of very good moments no wonder we managed to score those three early goals which I believe we could have easily made it four, five in the first-half,’ Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘But we put our foot off the pedal and that gave them a little bit of a chance. The first mistake by Ricardo [Nascimento] and that short pass that Majoro intercepted, that brought them back into the game.

‘But we managed to continue but unfortunately when you make silly mistakes you always get punished, a penalty that we conceded was also very soft. Overall the goals we conceded were all very soft, good header on a corner-kick but we were caught sleeping,’ he went on.

‘I believe in our shape one player did not keep the discipline of sitting in that area which has always been important to us but it's a work in progress, trying to make sure that we get stronger and stronger, we're hoping that in due course our team will be even stronger not to concede.

‘We've gone four games with only one goal conceded but in one match you concede three you know but that's football for you.’