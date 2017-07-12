Modeste completes long-awaited Tianjin Quanjian move

Anthony Modeste has completed his long-awaited move to Tianjin Quanjian, Cologne have confirmed.

The 29-year-old striker has joined the Chinese Super League side for a reported fee of €35million.

Cologne released a statement on Wednesday in which they confirmed that "all relevant parties have agreed" to the transfer.

"Cologne thanks Tony for his efforts in the Cologne jersey and wishes him all the best for the future."

Modeste had looked set to finalise a move last month, only for the deal to be called off after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

The Frenchman then claimed that he had never wanted to move to China but had been made to feel that Cologne wanted to sell him.

Modeste, who scored 25 goals in the Bundesliga last season, subsequently held clear-the-air talks with Cologne officials and he joined the squad for pre-season training last week.

Tianjin had been heavily linked with a bid for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but that deal would now appear to be less likely.

The Gabon international has also emerged as a reported target for Chelsea this week.