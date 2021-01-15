Modiba: The Tshwane Derby is never easy

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Aubrey Modiba says his side are aiming for maximum points when the Brazilians take on his former side SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby.

The 25-year-old joined the Brazilians during the offseason when he made the move from cross-town rivals SuperSport United.

The Bafana Bafana international has already made six appearances for Masandawana in all competitions as they prepare for the Tshwane derby.

The last time the Brazilians faced off against Matsatsantsa in the league, Bafana ba Style were the victors by two goals to one and the goals came from Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane.

'It is good to be part of a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, a team that has so many talented players. I was happy to play three games in a row but it doesn’t stop there,' Modiba told his club's official website.

'I must just keep working hard so I can add value to the club, there are elements where I feel I need to improve and get to understand everyone. We have been winning games and we just need to keep doing that and get maximum points in all the games we will play.

'Interesting game this weekend against my former team, they are a good side and they have been doing well also scoring goals. If you look at the past two games they have played they have scored five goals.

'They have a good coach, I know him, he always wants nothing but a win and as you can see the position they are in on the log standings. I am looking forward to the game and hopefully, we win the game as it is not nice to lose. The Tshwane Derby is never easy but we are going there to win the game on Saturday.'

The clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United will take place at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 3pm.