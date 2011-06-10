Modric not ruling out Spurs exit

Modric was in excellent form this season as Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and the Croatian international was rewarded for his consistently high level of performance with the fans’ Player of the Year award.

The 25-year-old playmaker’s eye-catching displays have fuelled speculation he may be the man chosen by Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to replace the retired Paul Scholes at Old Trafford, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Inter Milan are also thought to be interested.

Spurs are adamant Modric is not for sale, but the player himself has revealed he is keeping his options open this summer.

"I'm a Tottenham player and will be in London on July 7 to begin preparing for the season," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. "But I want to say that transfers could occur later.

"In England it is often the case they happen on the last day of the transfer period, August 31, so it is pointless to worry about anything now.

"If my situation changes after the start of preparation it would not be a problem."

ByLiam Twomey