Modric would like to see out career in Madrid

Luka Modric is not interested in any other club but Real Madrid as he looks to see out his career with the European champions, where he is very happy.

Croatian midfielder Modric has become one of Madrid's most important players since arriving from Tottenham in 2012, helping the club to seven trophies, including two Champions League titles.

The 30-year-old – out of contract in 2018 – is loving life in the Spanish capital and has no intention of leaving.

"I am not interested in anyone but Real. I am too happy in Real," Modric told Sportske Novosti.

"Probably there are some others [clubs] asking about me but I told my people, that take care of my career, not even to tell me the info who eventually contacted them!

"I don't want to know, I don't care. My mission is in Real as long as Real will want me."

Modric, who made his first appearance of the LaLiga season in Madrid's 2-1 win at home to Celta Vigo last week, added: "I really feel like 27-28. Today players can last longer than before and the most important thing is for player how he feels.

"Sometimes you can be physically and specially mentally tired before you turn 30, if you don't take care of yourself and work on yourself."

While Modric has won two Champions League crowns in three seasons, there is something missing from his trophy cabinet – a LaLiga title.

Modric has never won Spain's top flight during his time in Madrid and he said: "LaLiga is the only club trophy I haven't won and four years without it is too much for club of this level. It is time we change that."