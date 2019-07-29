Dead body found at house of Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny
The father of Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny was left shocked when he discovered a dead body in the midfielder’s Egypt house.
Elneny’s dad Nasser came across the body of a man when he visited the villa in Mahalla al-Kubra, according to the BBC.
Police have said that the man was attempting to steal electrical cables in the property, before being electrocuted.
Elneny’s family had recently given the house to a charity that would be using it as office space.
The 27-year-old was reportedly informed about what had happened over the phone.
The story follows an attempted carjacking of Elneny’s Gunners team-mates Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil by an armed gang in London last week.
