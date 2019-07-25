Arsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressors

Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and team-mate Mesut Ozil were attacked in north London on Thursday.

In a video of the incident that has been circulated on social media, Kolasinac can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the masked aggressors, who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds.

In the footage, both men were seen to be armed and were filmed brandishing knives at 26-year-old Kolasinac.

An #AFC spokesperson confirms Ozil and Kolasinac involved in carjacking.— Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) July 25, 2019

An Arsenal spokesperson said: “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Kolasinac and midfielder Ozil are not the first London-based footballers to be targeted on the road.

In 2016, then West Ham striker Andy Carroll was threatened at gunpoint on his way home from training.