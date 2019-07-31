Revealed – the reason Moise Kean rejected Arsenal to join Everton instead
Moise Kean reportedly decided to join Everton over Arsenal because the Gunners couldn’t guarantee him regular game time.
The Italy international is set to complete a move from Juventus to Goodison Park for an initial £29 million this week.
However, the Gunners had hoped to hijack their domestic rival’s bid according to the Daily Mail.
The report claims that Arsenal contacted Kean’s agent Mino Raiola about a potential move to the Emirates.
However, the presence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in Unai Emery’s squad put Kean off a move, as he wouldn’t be assured of a starting spot.
At Everton, on the other hand, Marco Silva wants the 19-year-old to lead his line next season after an encouraging breakthrough campaign in 2018/19.
Kean scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady to help them to the Scudetto.
Now read...
FANTASY 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts
ANDY MITTEN: It’s very early days – but here’s why there is reason for optimism at Manchester United
TALENTS 8 Championship players we can’t wait to watch next season
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.