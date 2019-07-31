Revealed – the reason Moise Kean rejected Arsenal to join Everton instead

The Italy international is set to complete a move from Juventus to Goodison Park for an initial £29 million this week.

However, the Gunners had hoped to hijack their domestic rival’s bid according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that Arsenal contacted Kean’s agent Mino Raiola about a potential move to the Emirates.

However, the presence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in Unai Emery’s squad put Kean off a move, as he wouldn’t be assured of a starting spot.

At Everton, on the other hand, Marco Silva wants the 19-year-old to lead his line next season after an encouraging breakthrough campaign in 2018/19.

Kean scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady to help them to the Scudetto.

Now read...

FANTASY 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts

ANDY MITTEN: It’s very early days – but here’s why there is reason for optimism at Manchester United

TALENTS 8 Championship players we can’t wait to watch next season