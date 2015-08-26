Monaco agree deal for Real's Coentrao

Fabio Coentrao is set to move from Real Madrid to Monaco after the two clubs agreed a one-year loan deal.

The Portugal international suffered an injury-hit 2014-15 campaign, which saw him make just nine La Liga appearances for Real.

With Marcelo often chosen as first-choice left-back, Coentrao's opportunities looked to be limited at the Santiago Bernabeu and on Wednesday it was confirmed that he would join Monaco for this season.

"Real Madrid C. F. and AS Monaco have agreed the loan of player Fabio Coentrao until June 30, 2016," Real announced on Twitter.

