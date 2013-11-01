Monaco rule out Falcao January sale

Reports have linked Real Madrid with a move for the Colombian striker after his impressive start to the Ligue 1 season, but Vasilyev has no intentions of letting his star man depart.

Falcao has hit eight goals in his first 11 games for Monaco as they remain unbeaten in the league, level on points with leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old arrived during the close-season from Atletico Madrid and Vasilyev expects him to honour his contract, which is due to run until 2018.

"Falcao has signed a contract for five years and, if I must say 100 times I tell you, there is no clause that makes possible his departure," he told Marca.

"We made a great effort to get him and it did not make sense to leave it this winter, summer or at any time whatsoever."

Falcao's goalscoring exploits have already seen him rise to the top of the charts in Ligue 1, just ahead of PSG striker Edinson Cavani.