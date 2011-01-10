Monaco sack coach Lacombe

"The circumstances of the defeat at Chambery required a reorganisation of staff. It has therefore been decided to put Laurent Banide in charge with immediate effect," Monaco said on their website.

Monaco's poor first half of the season lef them 17th in Ligue 1, just one point above the relegation zone.

They were knocked out of the Cup by amateurs Chambery 3-2 on penalties after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Banide, 42, previously coached Monaco from 2006-2007. Lacombe took over in 2009 and led the club to the French Cup final last season.

He became the third Ligue 1 coach to leave this season after Michel Estevan was fired by bottom club Arles Avignon and Jean Guy Wallemme quit the role at Lens.