Monaco to sign Diarra from Madrid

The deal depends on the 29-year-old Diarra agreeing personal terms and passing a medical with the player due to arrive in the principality on Thursday night, the French club said on their website.

Diarra has barely featured under Real coach Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese arrived at the Bernabeu from Inter Milan at the end of last season.

He has not started any of Real's La Liga games, coming on as a substitute three times and playing just 30 minutes in total.

After moving from Olympique Lyon, he made his Real debut in in August 2006.