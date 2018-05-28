Monchi: No Liverpool offer for Alisson
Monchi said there have been no bids for Alisson, who is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool in the Premier League.
Sporting director Monchi insisted Roma have not received any offers for star goalkeeper Alisson amid reported interest from Liverpool.
Brazil international Alisson – who is preparing for the World Cup in Russia – has been linked with Liverpool again after Loris Karius' error-riddled display in the 3-1 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.
Signing a new keeper is set to be one of Jurgen Klopp's top priorities for Liverpool in the off-season and Alisson is believed to be on the list.
However, Monchi said there have been no bids for the 25-year-old.
"In order for a player to leave, there has to be three elements in place: an offer, a yes from the club and from the player," Monchi said.
"As of today, we have nothing of the sort."
Alisson enjoyed a stellar season, helping Roma to third in Serie A and the Champions League semi-finals.
