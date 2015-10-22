Monk dismisses 'comical' Swansea exit rumours

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has rubbished reports linking him with a move away from the club.

A run of six matches without a win has led some to speculate the former defender could soon be on his way out of the Liberty Stadium, while others believe he is wanted by Aston Villa to replace Tim Sherwood.

But Monk, who saw his side lose 1-0 at home to Stoke City on Monday, insists he is unmoved by the rumours.

"The only thing [to say] is that I'm here," he said. "Stories come out, I'm not sure if they are trying to unsettle us.

"We are a group who don't listen. Our strength is our unity."

Commenting on the link to Villa, who Swansea face in the Premier League this weekend, Monk continued: "It's comical. These things don't help managers.

"Tim Sherwood is doing a good job. You have to let the manager get on with the job."

Monk is assisted by Pep Clotet, who initially joined the club as academy consultant in 2013 after spells on the coaching staff at clubs including Espanyol, Malmo and Malaga.

Asked whether he needed a more experienced right-hand man, Monk responded: "When I got the job there was talk of a lack of experience, but I am working on that.

"All the staff contribute to how I work. We're all on the same wavelength."