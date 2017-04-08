Montella unsure of AC Milan future amid takeover talk

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella wants the chance to remain in his job after the club's takeover has been completed.

Chinese group Sino Europe Sports are expected to finally seal their long-awaited deal for the Serie A club and reports have suggested the new owners could seek to replace Montella.

Milan head into Sunday's home game against Palermo with a chance of climbing into European qualification places and Montella shrugged off reports about his future at his pre-match news conference.

"With the club changing ownership, I'll have to meet the new management to talk about the future projects and discuss everything," Montella told reporters. "I am not aware of their projects, let's wait and see.

"Rumours are part of our job: I am really happy at AC Milan and I hope to manage this team also in the future, I really like it here.

"Let's see what will happen next week, I am serene as always and I'm only focuisng on preparing the team for the match against Palermo."

Montella to : " won't be easy but it's a match within our reach. We won't find lots of space and have to be patient"April 8, 2017

Montella suggested he could pair Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula in attack, along with the fit-again Suso, and defended goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after his mistake in a 1-1 draw at Pescara last time out.

"Gigio immediately reacted to his first real mistake," Montella said. "He accepted what happened. He's going to be an even better goalkeeper.

"Bacca and Lapadula together up front? Sometimes they have already played together and did well. Last week I replaced Carlos because he looked very tired.

"[Gabriel] Paletta is playing one of his best seasons ever: ups and downs can happen, but he has been an essential player for us. [Mario] Pasalic? He's what you call a modern player, he's got spirit of self-sacrifice and great desire. [Gerard] Deulofeu is doing really well, you could say he's doing great if he was more clinical in front of goal.

"[Suso] is very important for us. He had great chemistry with [Ignazio] Abate. When you are missing players like him it's not easy and it's not easy replacing him. Now he's fully recovered although he won't be at the peak of his condition. If everything goes smoothly, he'll play against Palermo."