Montolivo: No issue with Mihajlovic

Riccardo Montolivo admits he is unhappy not to have played for Milan this season, though the captain respects Sinisa Mihajlovic's decision.

Montolivo wears the armband but the Italian midfielder is yet to make an appearance in 2015-16, an unused substitute in Milan's 2-0 defeat at Fiorentina in their Serie A opener last week.

The 30-year-old also watched from the bench as Milan defeated Perugia in the Coppa Italia on August 17.

Montolivo's situation is not ideal, but the 58-cap international insists he has no issue with Mihajlovic as Milan prepare to host Empoli on Saturday.

"I am proud to be the Milan captain," Montolivo told Milan Channel.

"I cannot be happy about not playing the first league match of the season, but I am always training in better shape and I will do everything to make it hard for the coach.

"I respect the coach's choices. Even if I don't play, the good of the team comes first."