Mooy praises 'intimidating' Postecoglou

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou, but says the coach is intimidating.

Mooy, 25, has developed into a key player for the Socceroos, earning a move to Premier League giants Manchester City before being loaned out to Huddersfield Town.

The 16-time Australia international was full of praise for Postecoglou and said the coach's possession-based style suited him.

"He's a very good coach," Mooy told FIFA.com.

"The style that he wants to play is the way I like playing as well. I'm happy to be playing under him. He's intimidating.

"But the way he wants to play football, I want to play like that as well. I'm enjoying it."

Postecoglou's men face Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Thailand in Group B in the third round of qualifying.

Mooy said he was looking forward to the challenge of the group, believing in his team's chances.

"It's definitely a tough group. There are a few hard nations in there, especially the away games are always difficult," he said.

"We're confident the way we're playing and improving. Each game that I've been involved in I've seen an improvement in the way we're playing.

"Hopefully, by the time the qualifiers come around, we'll be at the top of our game."