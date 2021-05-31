Morecambe v Newport County live stream: How to watch the League Two play-off final wherever you are in the world

Morecambe v Newport County live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 31 May, 3pm BST

The League Two campaign concludes with the play-off final at Wembley on Monday as Morecambe and Newport battle for a place in League One next season.

The Shrimps finished fourth in the regular season, five points ahead of Newport in fifth.

Derek Adams’ side went on to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory over Tranmere to book their trip to Wembley, while Newport edged past Forest Green in extra-time to reach the final.

The head-to-head between the two sides this season favours Newport, who won both games; 2-1 at home in December 2020 and 3-1 away in March.

Morecambe had a player sent off in both those games and will need to keep cool heads if they are to finish their season on a high.

Winger John O’Sullivan is out injured, but Liam McAlinden has stepped up in his absence by contributing to four of the last five goals for Adams’ side.

Stephen Hendrie and Jordan Slew are injury doubts for the Shrimps, while Newport’s Lewis Collins will be monitored, although he was fit enough to feature in their last game.

Morecambe’s Kelvin Mellor is back from suspension but is likely to start on the bench.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

