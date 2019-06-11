Morgan scores five as US hit 13 to seal biggest win in Women’s World Cup history
Alex Morgan scored five times as the United States opened their Women’s World Cup title defence with a record-breaking 13-0 victory over Thailand in Reims.
There was also a brace apiece for Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis as Jill Ellis’ side registered the biggest win in the competition’s history, bettering Germany’s 11-0 triumph against Argentina in 2007.
Morgan became only the second player to score five times in a Women’s World Cup game, a feat previously achieved by compatriot Michelle Akers.
