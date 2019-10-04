Motherwell boss Robinson backs Gallagher for Scotland call-up

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson believes it is only a matter of time before Declan Gallagher gets Scotland recognition.

The Northern Irishman has been delighted with the performance of the 28-year-old defender since he joined from Livingston in the summer.

From his initial squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Russia and San Marino, Scotland boss Steve Clarke replaced injured Leeds stopper Liam Cooper with Kilmarnock’s Stuart Findlay, but Robinson is confident that Gallagher is not too far away from a call-up.

Ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match with St Mirren at Fir Park on Saturday, he said: “I don’t tell anybody how to do their job. International management is a difficult enough job.

“Steve Clarke has got a big pool of players to pick from and some very good players.

“Declan Gallagher has been fantastic for me, in the changing room and on the pitch, and I think he is getting better and better. I think it is only a matter of time before he gets picked for Scotland.

“Steve will be well aware of him, he has been at our games so he and his staff will be very aware of Declan, so for me it is only a matter of time. He just needs to keep doing what he is doing.

“I have no doubt that Declan can step up and be a full international. I think that’s a belief that a lot of people in football have but he just has to wait his time.”

Motherwell are third in the table following their 1-0 win at St Johnstone last week but Robinson expects Jim Goodwin’s Saints side to provide a tough challenge.

“I have a lot of respect for Jim,” he said.

“He has done well in his managerial career so far, he’s done brilliantly with Alloa. You don’t have the third best defensive record in the league if you aren’t hard to break down.

“They will sit in, they will make it hard, they will hit us on the break and they have players who can do that, so it is up to us to break them down. I think patience will be the key.”

Striker Devante Cole, on loan from Wigan, scored his first goal for Well to beat St Johnstone and promised better to come.

“I’ve been enjoying it,” said the 24-year-old.

“The manager really wanted me to come up here, he wanted to work with me more than anyone else and as a player you just want to know that someone has that belief in you.

“Slowly it is coming and I just want it to continue.

“There is still a bit of fitness to come, a bit of sharpness before you see the best of me, but slowly I will get there.”