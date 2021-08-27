Motherwell could give Sean Goss a debut against Dundee
By PA Staff
Midfielder Sean Goss could make his Motherwell debut when they host Dundee in the cinch Premiership.
Barry Maguire and Liam Donnelly are back from injury for Motherwell.
However, Scotland right-back Stephen O’Donnell could miss out again through illness.
Summer signing Cillian Sheridan is in contention to return to the Dundee squad after missing the last two matches with a groin problem, while Jordan Marshall is free of suspension.
Cammy Kerr has also been back in training this week and could be involved this weekend after being sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in the Premier Sports Cup win over Montrose more than a month ago.
Danny Mullen is still a couple of months away from a return as he battles his way back from an ankle injury.
