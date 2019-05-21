Motherwell set to lose Elliott Frear

Motherwell winger Elliott Frear is set to leave Fir Park.

Frear held talks over extending his stay but is on a list of eight first-team players who are departing having either not been offered contracts or telling the club they intend to leave after May 31.

Manager Stephen Robinson confirmed last week that Carl McHugh, Alex Gorrin and Curtis Main were departing.

Also on the list are George Newell, Jake Hastie, whose move to Rangers was confirmed even earlier, Christian Mbulu and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, whose January loan move to Crewe spelled the end of his Fir Park career.

Chris Cadden has been offered a new deal but is yet to sign. The 22-year-old would command training compensation and is understood to be weighing up a new two-year contract.

Loan players Ross McCormack, Conor Sammon, Gboly Ariyibi and Tom Aldred are leaving.

Motherwell were keen to keep Aldred but the defender is moving abroad after his Bury deal expires in the summer. Robinson is hoping to re-sign winger Ariyibi, who has a year left at Nottingham Forest.

Craig Tanner has been offered a short-term deal to help him regain fitness after missing the entire season following knee tendon damage.

Robinson said on the club’s website: “We remain committed to keeping at least some of the lads who are currently out of contract or been with us on loan, and those discussions will continue over the summer break.”

Another player with first-team experience, Shea Gordon, is among seven reserve players leaving.