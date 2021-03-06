Motsepe set for Caf presidency after challengers withdraw from race

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe is set to become the next president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), after Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast became the latest contender to pull out of the race and throw his weight behind the South African billionaire.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Anouma and fellow candidates Augustin Senghor (Senegal) and Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) will sign an agreement in Nouakchott, capital of Mauritania, in the presence of Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

With the agreement, former candidates will relinquish their bids in exchange for the posts of adviser and two vice-presidencies, respectively.

'After several reflections and consultations, I decided to give up my candidacy for the election to the presidency of Caf,' Anouma told an Ivorian TV programme on Friday.

The election takes place in Rabat, Morocco, on 12 March where Motsepe will run unopposed in a move that promises to unite African football.

Motsepe will succeed Ahmad Ahmad who has been banned for five years over 'governance issues'.

In its decision to ban Ahmad, Fifa said Ahmad had 'breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President'.

Fifa also fined Ahmad R3,380,159.20 ($220,000) for misdeeds, which related to 'the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca' and his involvement in Caf's dealings with a sports equipment company.

The Down president will step away from his role with the South African champions with his son set to replace him.