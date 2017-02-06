Motta hopeful PSG can upset Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta admits Barcelona are the favourites for their Champions League last-16 meeting, but he is hopeful the Ligue 1 champions can spring a surprise.

PSG were eliminated by the Catalan giants in 2012-13 and 2014-15, both times in the quarter-finals, but Motta - a former Barca player - hopes the French champions will prevail this time around.

The first leg is scheduled for February 14 at the Parc des Princes, with the return at Camp Nou taking place on March 8.

"Barcelona are the favourites, that much is obvious," Motta was quoted as saying by Marca.

"However, we have played against them many times and we know what they can do. It is an opportunity for us to reach the quarter-final.

"They are going to be two very difficult matches but it will undoubtedly be hard for them as well.

"We know they will be favourites but we are excited about the game and dream of making it through."