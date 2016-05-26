'Mourinho can take United back to the top' - Ibrahimovic hints at Old Trafford switch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had reporters in the palm of his hand as he teased a potential move to Manchester United at a news conference on Thursday, praising the club's imminent appointment of Jose Mourinho.

The Sweden international - set to leave Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract - suggested he was keen on a reunion with the former Chelsea boss, who is expected to be named as Louis van Gaal's successor at Old Trafford this week.

Speaking as Sweden prepare for Euro 2016, Ibrahimovic - who worked with Mourinho at Inter - playfully fanned the flames of speculation and revealed he has already made up his mind on where to go next.

"I think it's great [that Manchester United could appoint Mourinho]," he said. "You want action, you bring Mourinho.

"I believe he is the man to bring them back to the top and he knows what he is doing

"I had a great time [with him at Inter]. If we have the chance to work together again, I don't know - let's see how it plays out.

"The future is written. I made my choice a long time ago. I just have to push the button.

"I have spoken with him every day since I left Inter. There are concrete offers from the Premier League, but I don't give guarantees."

Asked specifically whether he had been made an offer by United, Ibrahimovic, after chuckling his way through a long pause, said: "Let's see what happens."

The 34-year-old also dismissed any concerns about whether his advancing years affected his ability to play at the highest level.

Ibrahimovic continued: "I'm only warming up. I have proved age is just a number. Everything is in your head. If I want to make it I will do it."