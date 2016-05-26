'Mourinho can take United back to the top' - Ibrahimovic hints at Old Trafford switch
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has spoken to Jose Mourinho every day since leaving Inter and thinks Manchester United are wise to target him.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had reporters in the palm of his hand as he teased a potential move to Manchester United at a news conference on Thursday, praising the club's imminent appointment of Jose Mourinho.
The Sweden international - set to leave Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract - suggested he was keen on a reunion with the former Chelsea boss, who is expected to be named as Louis van Gaal's successor at Old Trafford this week.
Speaking as Sweden prepare for Euro 2016, Ibrahimovic - who worked with Mourinho at Inter - playfully fanned the flames of speculation and revealed he has already made up his mind on where to go next.
"I think it's great [that Manchester United could appoint Mourinho]," he said. "You want action, you bring Mourinho.
"I believe he is the man to bring them back to the top and he knows what he is doing
"I had a great time [with him at Inter]. If we have the chance to work together again, I don't know - let's see how it plays out.
"The future is written. I made my choice a long time ago. I just have to push the button.
"I have spoken with him every day since I left Inter. There are concrete offers from the Premier League, but I don't give guarantees."
Asked specifically whether he had been made an offer by United, Ibrahimovic, after chuckling his way through a long pause, said: "Let's see what happens."
The 34-year-old also dismissed any concerns about whether his advancing years affected his ability to play at the highest level.
Ibrahimovic continued: "I'm only warming up. I have proved age is just a number. Everything is in your head. If I want to make it I will do it."
