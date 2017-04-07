Mourinho delighted with Lingard deal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes Jesse Lingard will improve further after signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

The England winger penned a four-year deal - reported to be worth up to £100,000 a week - on Thursday with an option for a further 12 months after proving his worth to the Portuguese with a string of impressive displays this season.

And Mourinho is confident the 24-year-old, who has been on United's books since he was seven years old and had loan stints with Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Derby County, will get better.

He told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to struggling Sunderland: "I think he is a good player already. Because of his age and because of his happiness in the work I think he has conditions to be even better.

"[He is] English, made in the academy, it is very important that players are made at home.

"So it is a very important contract and I congratulate him and obviously the board to give this stability for me.

"It's important for me to know that he's not in danger, that he's in a situation under our control."

While Mourinho was quick to nail down Lingard's future, the same cannot be said for Adnan Januzaj, who is on a season-long loan at Sunderland.

Januzaj has flattered to deceive throughout his time on Wearside and Mourinho, although insisting he has made up his mind whether to keep or sell the Belgian winger, was not forthcoming on his plans.

He said: "I have decided but I am not telling you."