Mourinho does not expect incoming Manchester United transfers

Jose Mourinho does not expect any new arrivals at Manchester United in the January transfer window, unless they sell other players first.

The United boss recently revealed that he would be open to selling anyone who is unhappy at Old Trafford, with Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay believed to be keen to move on.

The duo's exit could force United to enter the transfer market and add to their ranks, but Mourinho is not contemplating any deals for now.

"I am quiet and calm. I will see what happens," said the Portuguese, whose side travel to West Brom on Saturday.

"As I have said, I like to keep my squad the same.

"But as I told you and I repeat, as a manager I never feel that I have the right to stop people trying to be happier and trying to give a different direction to their careers.

"If the conditions are right for the club and that moment arrives during the month of January, then we will have to react.

"Let's see what happens, but at the moment, if you ask me if I am waiting for someone to be here on the first of January or if we are chasing some player because we want to have a new player here on the first of January, not at all.

"I like my squad, I trust my squad."