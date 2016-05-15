Mourinho has to be considered for United job - Ferdinand

Jose Mourinho must be considered as a candidate to replace Louis van Gaal if he is sacked as Manchester United manager, says Rio Ferdinand.

Van Gaal's future at Old Trafford remains shrouded in doubt with fans and ex-players alike growing frustrated by United's inconsistent form this season.

The Dutchman's tenure may hinge on making the Premier League top four and winning the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace next weekend.

Even if he does achieve those targets it remains to be seen if United stick with Van Gaal - who has stated he expects to be in charge next season - with speculation continuing to suggest they will approach Mourinho.

The Portuguese has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in December, and some have raised concerns as to whether he would be a good fit for United.

But club legend Ferdinand believes it would be foolhardy to not consider the ex-Real Madrid coach.

"Listen, if the club decide Louis van Gaal isn't the man anymore and Jose Mourinho is in the market, he has to be considered," he told BBC Radio 5live.

"He's a top manager, someone who's got great experience, he's a born winner. So for him to be in the market and not interested in him I don't think that's wise."

However, Ferdinand also believes that United assistant manager and club legend Ryan Giggs should be given an opportunity in the top job.

Some pundits have argued that Giggs' lack of managerial experience will count against him, but Ferdinand pointed to Pep Guardiola's success at Barcelona as proof the Welshman can bring trophies to United.

"You've got Ryan Giggs sitting at the club. Is he going to get a chance? It's been mooted that he's sat there getting experience so we'll see what for?" he added.

"Where did Pep Guardiola manage before Barcelona? Pep is the most successful manager in recent years, learnt his trade at Barcelona and the teams below.

"He didn't have the experience of another club somewhere and getting his wings, he did it within the club, knew the club's DNA and what it took win in that environment.

"Who says Ryan Giggs can't be that guy for Manchester United."