Mourinho has no interest in Man United role

The Portuguese was considered one of the favourites to replace legendary United boss Alex Ferguson last year, but David Moyes was chosen to take the position and Mourinho opted to return to former club Chelsea.

Moyes' tenure proved short and unsuccessful, with the Scot leaving on Tuesday less than 12 months into a six-year contract.

Yet Mourinho has made it clear there is no chance he will trade Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford as United search for a new manager.

At a press conference on Friday ahead of Chelsea's match against Premier League leaders Liverpool, Mourinho said: "Of course not, I don't know how somebody can think about it.

"I left Real Madrid to come specifically to Chelsea. I signed a four-year contract. I told Chelsea they never have to worry about me because I never want to leave.

"So I'm here as long as they want me to stay. No job would move me from Chelsea."

Manuel Pellegrini - manager of United's rivals Manchester City - has expressed sympathy for Moyes, pointing to the scale of the task the former Everton boss faced when replacing Ferguson.

"I think he is a very good manager, that is why Manchester United chose him to continue the work that Sir Alex Ferguson did for so many years," said Pellegrini.

"But I don't know the reasons they have. It is always not good for the club to sack a manager who has a contract who is just starting his work - and very difficult work after Alex Ferguson."