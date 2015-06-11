Mourinho hints at move for Falcao

Jose Mourinho has hinted at swooping to sign Monaco forward Radamel Falcao, days out from the Colombian appearing at the Copa America.

Falcao was endorsed by 111-time Colombia international Carlos Valderrama to lead the nation to Copa glory, and he was the name on everybody's lips - as Chelsea boss Mourinho said he was keen to help the 29-year-old succeed in England.

"It hurts me that people in England believe the real Falcao is the one seen at Manchester United," Mourinho told DirecTV.

"He is a player that I know from [coaching against] Atletico Madrid, and if I can help Falcao to reach his level, I will."

Falcao scored only four Premier League goals in 2014-15, and none since February - although he has struck four times at international level of late.