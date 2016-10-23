Mourinho hopes never to return to Chelsea

Jose Mourinho hopes never to have a third spell as Chelsea manager as he wants to stay at Manchester United for "many, many years".

The 53-year-old faces his old club on Sunday at Stamford Bridge for the first time since he departed last December following a dismal start to the season.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles in two different spells as Chelsea boss, either side of successful stints with Inter and Real Madrid, but he does not envisage the opportunity to manage the London club again.

When asked if he would return, he told Sky Sports News: "I hope not, honestly. Because I would like to stay [at United] for many, many years.

"That would mean probably that I would not be searching for another club in the Premier League, so I hope not."

It is unclear what sort of reception Mourinho will receive from the Stamford Bridge crowd during United's visit, with a number of Chelsea fans having stood by the Portuguese during their dreadful run at the start of last season.

Mourinho, however, insists that there should be no hard feelings given his importance to the "history" of the club.

"To be sacked is football. Many of the best managers have had their moment to be sacked," he said. "If it was a club where I gave nothing, I think it would have been more difficult.

"When I leave a club when in two different periods I gave titles and gave the fans some of the best moments that they have had then you leave with the feeling 'I have done my job'.

"I don't think they want to, but even if they want to, they couldn't delete me from Chelsea history. They belong to my history too. No bad feelings.

"The owner, he decided to sack me, the fans, they have no power. They show day by day, match after match, that they wanted me, but in this profile of club, the fans have no power.

"In some clubs, especially in some Latin countries, the format of the club, the fans have real power on the board and with the president and owners, but here they have no power so Mr [Roman] Abramovich decided to sack me, but I left with not one bad word about anyone or anybody at the club.

"Then I waited for what I would prefer which was to stay in England in the Premier League and then I was lucky to have a big club like Manchester United."