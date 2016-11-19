Mourinho jokes: 'Finally I lost against Arsene'

Jose Mourinho issued a typically cutting jibe to Arsene Wenger after Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw from Manchester United, saying: "Finally I lost to Arsene."

Olivier Giroud popped up in the 89th minute to clinch a point for Arsenal on an otherwise disappointing day for the Gunners.

Juan Mata's goal looked to have secured United a deserved victory, but they slumped to a third Premier League draw at home in a row.

Mourinho has never lost to Wenger in the Premier League - a run that stretched to 12 meetings on Saturday - but the Portuguese could not resist a dig at his great rival after being denied a sixth win in that run.

"It feels like a defeat and, for sure, for Arsenal it feels like a victory," Mourinho told reporters.

"So finally I lost against Arsenal. Finally I lost against Arsene."