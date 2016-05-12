Mourinho maintains European focus amid Manchester United rumours

Jose Mourinho remains focused on plying his trade in Europe amid intensive speculation linking him with Manchester United.

The Portuguese has been out of work since being dismissed by Chelsea in December, having overseen an abysmal start to the club's Premier League title defence.

He has long been mooted as a replacement for under-fire United boss Louis van Gaal, whose Old Trafford tenure could be coming to an end as the club looks set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Speaking in Mexico ahead of Friday's FIFA Congress, the 53-year-old said: "I like training wherever there is a passion for football and here [Mexico] it is.

"But I won't lie to you, this is not European football and I want to continue in the European football some more years, enjoying of the top of football as European competitions are but who knows, maybe one day I will be coaching here. You can never say never."

It is widely thought Mourinho will be back in the game for the 2016-17 season, but it remains to be seen where.