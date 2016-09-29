Mourinho not 'over the moon' with United wins

Jose Mourinho insists he was not "over the moon" after Manchester United beat Zorya 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday to record their third straight win in all competitions.

It took United 69 minutes to record their first shot on target against Zorya, but it resulted in the only goal of the game as Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed home Wayne Rooney's mishit effort.

United have knocked Northampton Town out of the EFL Cup and beaten Leicester City in the Premier League to bounce back from three straight losses, but Mourinho is not getting carried away with his side's improved results.

"One week, three defeats, one week, three victories," Mourinho said to BT Sport. "I was not depressed with three defeats but I'm not over the moon with three victories.

"We have a game on Sunday [against Stoke in the Premier League] and that's now the most important thing.

"It was difficult. We had chances in the first half and we could have scored and had a different match, but we didn't.

"They were organised, with a lot of players behind the ball, but with danger on the counter-attack, so the game was difficult but it was important to win."

Rooney was again left on the bench by Mourinho as the United captain nurses a back injury, but the Portuguese was happy with the attacking options he had in reserve.

"Since the first minute I was waiting for the goal but it was never arriving," Mourinho said.

"You never know what can happen but to be honest [Sergio] Romero made a good save at 0-0.

"I had on the bench players to change the game, I used three but I had different attacking options.

"Wayne gave us a different positon and [Anthony] Martial gave us different speed when the opposition was getting tired."