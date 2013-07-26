Mourinho not sweating on Rooney bid

Mourinho's men completed their three-game Asian tour with a third win, thrashing an Indonesia All-Stars side 8-1 in Jakarta on Thursday.



But the focus has stayed on Chelsea's bid to sign Rooney, with their initial offer rejected by Manchester United on July 17.



Mourinho said there had been no progress made, but the Portuguese tactician refuses to panic about the situation.



"No, at this moment we have made (in terms of offers) what you know. That bid which was public and official and after that nothing else," he said.



"But we are calm as we told you that, we are calm because we are happy with what we have."



If Rooney joins, Chelsea look likely to sell either Demba Ba or Fernando Torres, with Romelu Lukaku expected to stay.



Lukaku has scored four goals in three games on tour, despite playing just a half in each of the matches.



Mourinho said Torres, who has failed to replicate the form he showed at Liverpool before his move in January 2011, should be happy there were others fighting for his position.



"Fernando should be happy because we have competition in the team and I think that is good for everybody in every position," Mourinho said.



"I think Fernando will be pleased because during of his time at Chelsea he was basically the only striker and then there was the arrival of Ba in January.



"Now the team has three strikers and I think that is good."