Mourinho: Pogba an unrealistic target for Chelsea

While admitting his admiration for Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho ruled out a bid for the in-demand Juventus midfielder as the Chelsea manager looks to stay loyal to his Premier League-winning team.

Pogba has attracted interested from elite clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, after the France international helped Juve to a fourth consecutive Serie A crown and a UEFA Champions League final appearance.

But as top-flight rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool splash the cash, Mourinho has no plans to follow suit and spend big to lure Pogba to Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese, instead, wants to further improve star players such as Oscar and Willian.

"I think everybody has an interest in Pogba," said Mourinho.

"Pogba is one of the top players in the world. Pogba goes to any team and improves that team automatically. If he stays at Juventus, Juventus will be very strong again. If he goes somewhere else he will improve immediately a team.

"But there are things you can do and things you cannot do. I love the Eiffel Tower but I can't have the Eiffel Tower in my garden. I can't even have the Eiffel Tower of Las Vegas.

"We feel we have the tools to improve without that. The tools are ourselves. Can I coach better than last year? Can I make a better training plan? Can the players be better individually? Can the young players become better? The Oscars, the Willians, these guys. Can the older players, like John [Terry] and [Branislav] Ivanovic still be better than last year?

"Loyalty in life is important and football is life. I cannot kick some players out. I cannot kick out some champions that gave everything last season. For the players it is very important to think that I am loyal to them."