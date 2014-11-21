Mourinho relishing busy schedule for Chelsea

Saturday's clash with West Brom marks the first of a dozen fixtures up to and including the trip to Tottenham on New Year's Day, with Mourinho's side's gruelling run including two UEFA Champions League games and a League Cup quarter-final with Derby County.

While most of European football's top leagues take a mid-season break, the festive period marks the Premier League's busiest part of the campaign.

But Mourinho, who has also coached in Italy and Spain, enjoys the hectic nature of the winter months in Britain.

"I go match by match," the said in a press conference on Friday. "I know the number of matches we have.

"It's a different phase [without international breaks], yes, but it doesn't mean that we can train more. In fact, the number of matches is so high that the days in between is so low, so that doesn't improve our training programme.

"It will always be about playing, but we know what we have and the good thing is everybody is the same in England.

"Obviously when you go to the second part of the season and some English teams hopefully will be in the Champions League and Europa League, I think these teams are going to pay the consequence of such a different winter compared to other countries, but this is something I love.

"I know it's difficult for me and especially the players' bodies but I think it's a beautiful period so I look forward to this marathon over the Christmas period."

Mourinho also moved to dismiss speculation over the future of Petr Cech, who has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe after being usurped as Chelsea's number one goalkeeper by Thibaut Courtois.

"On what Mickey Mouse website?" responded Mourinho when asked about reported bids for the 32-year-old's services . "On what Mickey Mouse blog?

"I promise you that what I'm telling you is the truth. On my desk I have zero proposals.

"I believe in what is happening at this moment. At the moment Cech is our goalkeeper and has a contract for two more years.

"He's a fantastic professional and not once has Petr Cech knocked on my door to inform me about his desire to accept some proposal so this is the truth and there's nothing more I can say."