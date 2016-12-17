Mourinho right man to bring glory back to United, says Pulis

Tony Pulis believes Jose Mourinho can bring back the kind of success Manchester United enjoyed under Alex Ferguson to Old Trafford.

United sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Pulis' West Brom on Saturday thanks to a double from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, stretching their good recent run to four victories in a row in all competitions.

Mourinho has gone through difficult moments in his United career to date, but his side look to have developed some encouraging form over the last month and are still in with a chance of winning four major trophies this term.

Pulis feels United have placed the right man in charge following turbulent times under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, and compared his impact to that of Ferguson after arriving at the club in 1986.

"It took three or four managers when Matt [Busby] left for Alex to come and sort the place out, get it moving again," Pulis told BBC Sport. "They've picked the right man this time.

"They have to back him, which I'm sure they will do. If it's not this year then next year they'll start picking up trophies again. It's written all over the fella. He's been a winner in every country he's been in. He knows how to win."

Ibrahimovic scored after only five minutes at The Hawthorns, heading in a cross from Jesse Lingard, before the 35-year-old's deflected strike shortly after half-time ensured the win.

Pulis was frustrated at the manner in which West Brom went behind, adding: "We gave them a poor goal to begin with and that was disappointing. It knocked us a little bit flat.

"But we got back into it and I thought we came into it much more as the first half went by. I said at half-time to make sure you stay in the game, and as the game grows, we thought we would grow.

"The last thing we wanted was for them to score that second goal. It was a very fortuitous goal.

"You don't get many chances against the top teams and they are a top team. We've played against a team who have found some form and you can see why they have."