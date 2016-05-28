Mourinho will bring trophies to Man Utd, says McNair

Paddy McNair is confident Jose Mourinho will bring trophies to Manchester United following his appointment as manager.

The former Chelsea boss was officially announced as Louis van Gaal's replacement at Old Trafford on Friday, signing a three-year deal with the option of an additional season.

McNair, 21, is impressed by Mourinho's track record and feels United are now in a strong position to add to the 2016 FA Cup, which is the only major trophy they have won since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

"He is a world class manager, he has won trophies in a lot of countries," McNair said to Sky Sports.

"He has worked with the best players and with the best teams in the world. I feel like he can bring trophies to Manchester United."

McNair is in the Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2016, giving him the ideal opportunity to impress Mourinho on the big stage after only starting three Premier League games in his second season with the United first-team in 2015-16.

"I have not heard anything from him yet," he said.

"Every time I go on the pitch there is someone new watching you for the first time probably so I'm just trying to impress everyone."